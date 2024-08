2024 Monday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT BASKETBALL_3X3 Men Semifinals Netherlands vs Lithuania, 12 p.m. Latvia vs France, 1 p.m. Finals Bronze Medal Game…

All Times EDT

BASKETBALL_3X3

Men

Semifinals

Netherlands vs Lithuania, 12 p.m.

Latvia vs France, 1 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Game

Bronze Medal, 3:30 p.m.

Gold Medal Game

Gold Medal, 4:30 p.m.

Women

Semifinals

Spain vs United States, 11:30 a.m.

Germany vs Canada, 12:30 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Game

Bronze Medal, 3 p.m.

Gold Medal Game

Gold Medal, 4 p.m.

ATHLETICS

Men

400m Hurdles

Round 1, 4:05 a.m.

Heat 1, 4:05 a.m.

Heat 2, 4:13 a.m.

Heat 3, 4:21 a.m.

Heat 4, 4:29 a.m.

Heat 5, 4:37 a.m.

Discus Throw

Qualification

Group A, 4:10 a.m.

Group B, 5:35 a.m.

400m

Repechage Round, 5:20 a.m.

Heat 1, 5:20 a.m.

Heat 2, 5:28 a.m.

Heat 3, 5:36 a.m.

Heat 4, 5:44 a.m.

Pole Vault

Final

Gold Medal, 1 p.m.

3000m Steeplechase

Round 1, 1:04 p.m.

Heat 1, 1:04 p.m.

Heat 2, 1:20 p.m.

Heat 3, 1:36 p.m.

200m

Round 1, 1:55 p.m.

Heat 1, 1:55 p.m.

Heat 2, 2:02 p.m.

Heat 3, 2:09 p.m.

Heat 4, 2:16 p.m.

Heat 5, 2:23 p.m.

Heat 6, 2:30 p.m.

Women

Pole Vault

Qualification, 4:40 a.m.

Group A, 4:40 a.m.

Group B, 4:40 a.m.

400m Hurdles

Repechage Round, 4:50 a.m.

Heat 1, 4:50 a.m.

Heat 2, 4:58 a.m.

Heat 3, 5:06 a.m.

400m

Round 1, 5:55 a.m.

Heat 1, 5:55 a.m.

Heat 2, 6:03 a.m.

Heat 3, 6:11 a.m.

Heat 4, 6:19 a.m.

Heat 5, 6:27 a.m.

Heat 6, 6:35 a.m.

200m

Repechage Round, 6:50 a.m.

Heat 1, 6:50 a.m.

Heat 2, 6:58 a.m.

Heat 3, 7:06 a.m.

Heat 4, 7:14 a.m.

Semifinal

Semifinal, 2:45 p.m.

1

Semifinal, 2:45 p.m.

2

Semifinal, 2:54 p.m.

3

Semifinal, 3:03 p.m.

Discus Throw

Final

Gold Medal, 2:30 p.m.

5000m

Final

Gold Medal, 3:15 p.m.

800m

Final

Gold Medal, 3:47 p.m.

BADMINTON

Men

Singles

Finals, 8:30 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Lee, Malaysia vs Sen, India, 8:30 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Vitidsarn, Thailand vs Axelsen, Denmark, 9:40 a.m.

Women

Singles

Finals, 3:45 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Tunjung, Indonesia vs NOCOMP, 3:45 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

An, South Korea vs He, China, 4:55 a.m.

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Round of 16

Poland vs Spain, 4 a.m.

United States vs Norway, 8 a.m.

United States vs Italy, 11 a.m.

Qatar vs Chile, 4 p.m.

Women

Round of 16

Germany vs Latvia, 3 a.m.

Spain vs Netherlands, 7 a.m.

Canada vs United States, 12 p.m.

Brazil vs Japan, 3 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 4 p.m.

CLIMBING

Men

Boulder & Lead

Boulder & Lead, Semifinals

Semifinal Boulder

Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Women

Speed

Qualification

Seeding heats, 7 a.m.

Elimination heats, 7:52 a.m.

DIVING

Women

10m Platform

Preliminary, 4 a.m.

Semifinal

Semifinal, 9 a.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Jumping Individual

Qualifier, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

Men

Semifinals

Morocco vs Spain, 12 p.m.

France vs Egypt, 3 p.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Women

Quarterfinals

Australia vs China, 4 a.m.

Argentina vs Germany, 6:30 a.m.

Netherlands vs Britain, 11:30 a.m.

Belgium vs Spain, 2 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Men

Parallel Bars

Final

Gold Medal, 5:45 a.m.

Horizontal Bar

Final

Gold Medal, 7:33 a.m.

Women

Balance Beam

Final

Gold Medal, 6:38 a.m.

Floor Exercise

Final

Gold Medal, 8:23 a.m.

SAILING

Men

Kite

Opening Series

Race 5, 6:23 a.m.

Race 6, 6:48 a.m.

Race 7, 7:13 a.m.

Race 8, 7:38 a.m.

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 9, 8:45 a.m.

Race 10, 9:50 a.m.

Women

Kite

Opening Series

Race 5, 6:03 a.m.

Race 6, 6:28 a.m.

Race 7, 6:53 a.m.

Race 8, 7:18 a.m.

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 9, 6:15 a.m.

Race 10, 7:23 a.m.

Mixed Team

Multihull

Opening Series

Race 7, 6:05 a.m.

Race 8, 6:57 a.m.

Race 9, 7:49 a.m.

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 7, 9:35 a.m.

Race 8, 10:42 a.m.

SHOOTING

Men

25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Final

Gold Medal, 3:30 a.m.

Mixed Team

Skeet

Qualification, 3 a.m.

Final

Placing, 9 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 9 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 9 a.m.

SURFING

Men

Semifinals

Heat 1

Correa, Peru vs Vaast, France, 1 p.m.

Heat 2

Medina, Brazil vs Robinson, Australia, 1:36 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 3:24 p.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 4:46 p.m.

Women

Semifinals

Heat 1

Marks, United States vs Defay, France, 2:12 p.m.

Heat 2

Weston-Webb, Brazil vs Hennessy, Costa Rica, 2:48 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 4:05 p.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 5:27 p.m.

Surfing

Reserve Days, 1 p.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men’s Team

Round of 16

Sweden vs Denmark, 4 a.m.

Egypt vs Taiwan, 4 a.m.

Japan vs Australia, 9 a.m.

Portugal vs Brazil, 9 a.m.

Slovenia vs France, 2 p.m.

Canada vs Germany, 2 p.m.

Women’s Team

Round of 16

Poland vs Japan, 4 a.m.

Romania vs India, 4 a.m.

China vs Egypt, 9 a.m.

France vs Thailand, 9 a.m.

Brazil vs South Korea, 2 p.m.

Hong Kong vs Sweden, 2 p.m.

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

& Women’s Team Round of 16, 2 p.m.

TRIATHLON

Mixed Team

Relay

Gold Medal, 06:00

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Quarterfinals

Slovenia vs Poland, 3 a.m.

Italy vs Japan, 7 a.m.

France vs Germany, 11 a.m.

United States vs Brazil, 3 p.m.

WATER_POLO

Men

Preliminary Round

Group B

Hungary vs Serbia, 6 a.m.

Australia vs Japan, 7:35 a.m.

France vs Spain, 2:05 p.m.

Group A

Greece vs Italy, 9:10 a.m.

Croatia vs United States, 12:30 p.m.

Romania vs Montenegro, 3:40 p.m.

WRESTLING

Men

Greco-Roman 130kg

1/8 Finals, 9 a.m.

1/4 Finals, 10:20 a.m.

1/8 Finals

Final

Mirzazadeh, Iran vs Coon, United States, 9 a.m.

Lopez Nunez, Cuba vs Lee, South Korea, 9:07 a.m.

Nabi, Estonia vs Shariati, Azerbaijan, 9:14 a.m.

Syzdykov, Kazakhstan vs Alexuc Ciurariu, Romania, 9:21 a.m.

Meng, China vs Krahmer, Germany, 9:28 a.m.

Assad, Morocco vs Knystautas, Lithuania, 9:35 a.m.

Acosta Fernandez, Chile vs Milov, Bulgaria, 9:42 a.m.

Bakir, Turkey vs Mohamed, Egypt, 9:49 a.m.

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 9:56 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:03 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:10 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:17 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal, 3:14 p.m.

Semifinal, 3:21 p.m.

Greco-Roman 60kg

Qualifications, 9 a.m.

1/8 Finals, 9:10 a.m.

1/4 Finals, 10:20 a.m.

Qualifications

Tibilov, Serbia vs Basar, Turkey, 9 a.m.

1/8 Finals

Final

Ciobanu, Moldova vs Ri, North Korea, 9:07 a.m.

Valizadeh, Refugee Olympic Team vs Bakhramov, Uzbekistan, 9:14 a.m.

Rodriguez Orozco, Venezuela vs Mammadov, Azerbaijan, 9:21 a.m.

Mohamed, Egypt vs Cao, China, 9:28 a.m.

Sharshenbekov, Kyrgyzstan vs Sultangali, Kazakhstan, 9:35 a.m.

TBD vs Arnaut, Romania, 9:42 a.m.

Mohsen Nejad, Iran vs Fergat, Algeria, 9:49 a.m.

de Armas Rodriguez, Cuba vs Fumita, Japan, 9:56 a.m.

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:03 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:10 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:17 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:24 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Semifinal, 3:07 p.m.

Women

Freestyle 68kg

1/8 Finals, 9 a.m.

1/4 Finals, 10:20 a.m.

1/8 Finals

Final

Cavusoglu Tosun, Turkey vs Elor, United States, 9 a.m.

Choluj, Poland vs Zhou, China, 9:07 a.m.

Sova Rizhko, Ukraine vs Nisha, India, 9:14 a.m.

Pak, North Korea vs Ringaci, Moldova, 9:21 a.m.

Larroque, France vs Ford, New Zealand, 9:28 a.m.

Morais, Canada vs Oborududu, Nigeria, 9:35 a.m.

Caraballo Hernandez, Venezuela vs Ozaki, Japan, 9:42 a.m.

Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan vs Enkhsaikhan, Mongolia, 9:49 a.m.

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 9:56 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:03 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:10 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:17 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal, 3:28 p.m.

Semifinal, 3:35 p.m.

