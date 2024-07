Wimbledon Results

Friday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £17,942,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Alexander Bublik (23), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov (10), Bulgaria, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (29), United States, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Jasmine Paolini (7), Italy, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Emma Navarro (19), United States, def. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Lulu Sun, New Zealand, def. Zhu Lin, China, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Madison Keys (12), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk (18), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-4, 6-0.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (14), Belgium, def. Alexandre Muller, France, and Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-0, 6-3.

Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Theo Arribage, France, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (13), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Tristan-Samuel Weissborn and Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8), Germany, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Albano Olivetti, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (12), Russia, def. Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (10), Czechia, 6-3, 6-4.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

