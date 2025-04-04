All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 38 10 3 3 82 206 119…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 38 10 3 3 82 206 119 Huntsville 52 33 14 4 1 71 182 138 Roanoke 54 32 17 2 3 69 193 157 Birmingham 52 29 18 4 1 63 165 153 Fayetteville 54 28 19 5 2 63 155 175 Knoxville 54 25 23 4 2 56 149 180 Evansville 54 24 23 2 5 55 144 165 Quad City 54 24 26 2 2 52 158 179 Macon 54 20 29 5 0 45 135 170 Pensacola 54 15 28 5 6 41 132 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

