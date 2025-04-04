All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|54
|38
|10
|3
|3
|82
|206
|119
|Huntsville
|52
|33
|14
|4
|1
|71
|182
|138
|Roanoke
|54
|32
|17
|2
|3
|69
|193
|157
|Birmingham
|52
|29
|18
|4
|1
|63
|165
|153
|Fayetteville
|54
|28
|19
|5
|2
|63
|155
|175
|Knoxville
|54
|25
|23
|4
|2
|56
|149
|180
|Evansville
|54
|24
|23
|2
|5
|55
|144
|165
|Quad City
|54
|24
|26
|2
|2
|52
|158
|179
|Macon
|54
|20
|29
|5
|0
|45
|135
|170
|Pensacola
|54
|15
|28
|5
|6
|41
|132
|183
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
