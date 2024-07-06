West Ham signs defender Max Kilman from Wolves for $51M

LONDON (AP) — West Ham signed 6-foot-4 center back Max Kilman from Wolverhampton for a reported 40 million pounds ($51…

LONDON (AP) — West Ham signed 6-foot-4 center back Max Kilman from Wolverhampton for a reported 40 million pounds ($51 million) on Saturday.

Kilman agreed to a seven-year contract to end a six-year stay at Wolves, where he once played under Julen Lopetegui — the recently hired manager of West Ham.

The 27-year-old Kilman was captain of Wolves last season. Earlier in his career, the London native made 25 appearances for England’s national futsal team.

