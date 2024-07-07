Live Radio
Home » Sports » Weather forces postponement of…

Weather forces postponement of match between LAFC, Dynamo in Houston

The Associated Press

July 7, 2024, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles FC’s match against the Houston Dynamo has been postponed because of continuous inclement weather surrounding Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.

The league moved the start time ahead two hours before deciding there wouldn’t be a long enough break in the weather to get the match in.

No makeup date has been announced.

LAFC (13-4-4) returns home to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. The Dynamo (8-7-6) will host Minnesota United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up