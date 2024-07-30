Slovenia 3, Serbia 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) Slovenia_Spiker-K. Cebulj (11-20), T. Stern (22-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Pajenk (1-3), G. Ropret…

Slovenia_Spiker-K. Cebulj (11-20), T. Stern (22-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Pajenk (1-3), G. Ropret (0-5), J. Kozamernik (0-5), K. Cebulj (0-5), T. Urnaut (0-3), T. Stern (1-4); Server-A. Pajenk (3-18), K. Cebulj (1-11), T. Stern (2-12); Scorer-T. Stern (25-50).

Serbia_Spiker-M. Ivovic (8-18), M. Kujundzic (7-15) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Ivovic (1-9), N. Jovovic (0-2), U. Kovacevic (0-1), P. Krsmanovic (2-8), M. Podrascanin (0-8); Server-M. Ivovic (1-10), P. Krsmanovic (1-9), M. Podrascanin (1-11); Scorer-M. Ivovic (10-37).

Referees_Fabrice Collados, France. Stefano Cesare, Italy. Angela Grass, Brazil. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

