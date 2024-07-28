Serbia 16, Japan 15 Serbia 4 3 5 4 — 16 Japan 4 4 3 4 — 15 First Quarter_None…

Serbia 16, Japan 15

Serbia 4 3 5 4 — 16 Japan 4 4 3 4 — 15

Exclusions_Serbia 15 (R. Drasovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, D. Mandic 1, S. Randelovic 1, S. Rasovic 1, V. Rasovic 1, N. Vico 1, P. Jaksic 2, N. Ubovic 2, N. Dedovic 4); Japan 8 (S. Adachi 1, K. Date 1, Y. Inaba 1, K. Okawa 1, T. Suzuki 1, T. Watanabe 1, M. Takata 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Japan None.

Penalty Fouls_Serbia 4 (M. Cuk 1, R. Drasovic 1, D. Mandic 1, V. Rasovic 1); Japan 1 (T. Watanabe 1).

Ejections_Serbia 1 (N. Dedovic); Japan None.

Referees_Raffaele Colombo, Italy. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Qi Zhao, China. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia.

