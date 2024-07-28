Serbia 16, Japan 15
|Serbia
|4
|3
|5
|4
|—
|16
|Japan
|4
|4
|3
|4
|—
|15
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Serbia 15 (R. Drasovic 1, N. Jaksic 1, D. Mandic 1, S. Randelovic 1, S. Rasovic 1, V. Rasovic 1, N. Vico 1, P. Jaksic 2, N. Ubovic 2, N. Dedovic 4); Japan 8 (S. Adachi 1, K. Date 1, Y. Inaba 1, K. Okawa 1, T. Suzuki 1, T. Watanabe 1, M. Takata 2).
4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Japan None.
Penalty Fouls_Serbia 4 (M. Cuk 1, R. Drasovic 1, D. Mandic 1, V. Rasovic 1); Japan 1 (T. Watanabe 1).
Ejections_Serbia 1 (N. Dedovic); Japan None.
Referees_Raffaele Colombo, Italy. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Qi Zhao, China. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia.
