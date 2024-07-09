Royals-Cardinals game postponed to Wednesday because of rainfall from Hurricane Beryl

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals originally scheduled for Tuesday night…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals originally scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, which was moving through eastern Missouri on its way north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The cross-state rivals will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday at Busch Stadium. The first pitch for the opener will be at 12:45 p.m., and the nightcap will begin at the originally scheduled time of 6:45 p.m.

The Royals are flip-flopping their rotation, with Alec Marsh (6-6, 4.57 ERA) starting Game 1 against Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.00) of the Cardinals. Michael Wacha (5-6, 3.74) will start the nightcap for Kansas City. St. Louis had yet to decide on its starter for Game 1, though Sonny Gray (9-5, 3.30) was originally scheduled for Wednesday night.

The forecast Tuesday called for rain lasting throughout the day and localized flooding. The rain was not supposed to ease up until the evening, though the forecast for Wednesday calls for warm weather and a sunny sky.

