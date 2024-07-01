Rockies take on the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (50-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-55, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (50-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-55, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (5-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-5, 4.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -159, Rockies +135; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Colorado has a 28-55 record overall and a 16-24 record at home. The Rockies have a 20-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 50-34 record overall and a 23-21 record on the road. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .255, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 11 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 8-for-37 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 RBI for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 16-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .202 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (neck), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

