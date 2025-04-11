All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 7 5 .583 — Toronto 8 6 .571 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 5 .583 — Toronto 8 6 .571 — Boston 7 7 .500 1 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 2 Baltimore 5 8 .385 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 7 5 .583 — Kansas City 7 6 .538 ½ Cleveland 6 6 .500 1 Minnesota 4 9 .308 3½ Chicago 2 10 .167 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 9 4 .692 — Los Angeles 8 4 .667 ½ Houston 5 7 .417 3½ Athletics 5 8 .385 4 Seattle 5 8 .385 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 8 4 .667 — Miami 6 6 .500 2 Washington 5 7 .417 3 Atlanta 3 9 .250 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 9 6 .600 — Milwaukee 7 6 .538 1 St. Louis 5 7 .417 2½ Cincinnati 5 8 .385 3 Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 3

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 10 3 .769 — San Francisco 9 3 .750 ½ Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½ Arizona 7 6 .538 3 Colorado 3 9 .250 6½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at Baltimore (Povich 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Houston (Gusto 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 1-0) at San Diego (Hart 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

