Plum leads Las Vegas against Dallas after 28-point performance

Dallas Wings (5-16, 3-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-6, 6-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (5-16, 3-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-6, 6-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the Dallas Wings after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 98-77 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 6-5. Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA with 35.0 rebounds led by A’ja Wilson averaging 10.9.

The Wings are 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas gives up 88.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Las Vegas is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 80.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 82.8 Las Vegas allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 95-81 on June 6, with Wilson scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 79.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

