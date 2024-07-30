Olympic Shooting Results

Tuesday Men Trap Qualification Day 2 1. Qi Ying, China, 123 (Q). 2. Nathan Hales, Britain, 123 (Q). 3. James…

1. Qi Ying, China, 123 (Q).

2. Nathan Hales, Britain, 123 (Q).

3. James Willett, Australia, 123 (Q).

4. Rickard Levin-Andersson, Sweden, 123 (Q).

5. Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas, Guatemala, 122 (Q).

6. Derrick Scott Mein, United States, 122 (Q).

7. Giovanni Cernogoraz, Croatia, 122.

8. Yu Haicheng, China, 122.

9. Mitchell Iles, Australia, 122.

10. Driss Haffari, Morocco, 122.

11. Owen Robinson, New Zealand, 121.

12. Yang Kun-Pi, Taiwan, 121.

13. Mauro de Filippis, Italy, 121.

14. Alberto Fernandez, Spain, 121.

15. Oguzhan Tuzun, Turkey, 121.

16. Giovanni Pellielo, Italy, 121.

17. Khaled Almudhaf, Kuwait, 120.

18. Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic, 119.

19. Sebastien Guerrero, France, 119.

20. Eduardo Jose Lorenzo, Dominican Republic, 119.

21. Prithviraj Tondaiman, India, 118.

22. Andres Garcia, Spain, 118.

23. Saeed Abusharib, Qatar, 118.

24. Mohammad Beyranvand, Iran, 117.

25. Matthew John Coward-Holley, Britain, 117.

26. Marian Kovacocy, Slovakia, 117.

27. William Hinton, United States, 116.

28. Leonel Martinez, Venezuela, 116.

29. Gianluca Chetcuti, Malta, 116.

30. Said Al Khatri, Oman, 114.

1. Nathan Hales, Britain, (123, 48), 171.

2. Qi Ying, China, (123, 44), 167.

3. Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas, Guatemala, (122, 35), 157.

4. Rickard Levin-Andersson, Sweden, (123, 30), 153.

5. Derrick Scott Mein, United States, (122, 26), 148.

6. James Willett, Australia, (123, 19), 142.

x-won tiebreak; y-tiebreak

CB-count back

1. Mar Molne Magrina, Spain, 75.

2. Fatima Galvez, Spain, 74.

3. Penny Smith, Australia, 73.

4. Mariya Dmitriyenko, Kazakhstan, 73.

5. Adriana Ruano Oliva, Guatemala, 73.

6. Silvana Maria Stanco, Italy, 73.

7. Wu Cuicui, China, 72.

8. Maria Ines Coelho de Barros, Portugal, 72.

9. y-Zhang Xinqiu, China, 72 (CB:11).

10. x-Jessica Rossi, Italy, 72 (CB:7).

11. Liu Wan-Yu, Taiwan, 71.

12. Rachel Leighanne Tozier, United States, 71.

13. Ray Bassil, Lebanon, 71.

14. Ryann Paige Phillips, United States, 71.

15. Lucy Charlotte Hall, Britain, 70.

16. Kathrin Murche, Germany, 70.

17. Catherine Skinner, Australia, 69.

18. y-Lee Bo Na, South Korea, 69 (CB:16).

19. x-Alessandra Perilli, San Marino, 69 (CB:7).

20. Rumeysa Pelin Kaya, Turkey, 69.

21. Rajeshwari Kumari, India, 68.

22. Shreyasi Singh, India, 68.

23. Ana Waleska Soto Abril, Guatemala, 68.

24. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, Slovakia, 68.

25. Carole Cormenier, France, 67.

26. Kang Geeeun, South Korea, 67.

27. Maggy Ashmawy, Egypt, 66.

28. Lin Yi Chun, Taiwan, 65.

29. Melanie Couzy, France, 64.

30. Noora Antikainen, Finland, 62.

Bronze Medal Match

3. India (Manu Bhaker; Sarabjot Singh), (580, 16), 596.

4. South Korea (Oh Ye Jin; Lee Wonho), (579, 10), 589.

Gold Medal Match

1. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic; Damir Mikec), (581, 16), 597.

2. Turkey (Sevval Ilayda Tarhan; Yusuf Dikec), (582, 14), 596.

