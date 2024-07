Sunday Women Single Sculls Repechages 1. Joanie Delgaco, Philippines, 7:55.00 (Q). 2. Thi Hue Pham, Vietnam, 8:00.97 (Q). 3. Yariulvis…

Sunday

Women

Single Sculls

Repechages

1. Joanie Delgaco, Philippines, 7:55.00 (Q).

2. Thi Hue Pham, Vietnam, 8:00.97 (Q).

3. Yariulvis Cobas Garcia, Cuba, 8:10.64 (SE/F).

4. Evidelia Gonzalez Jarquin, Nicaragua, 8:26.23 (SE/F).

5. Akoko Komlanvi, Togo, 8:43.11 (SE/F).

