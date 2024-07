Olympic Canoe-Kayak Results

Wednesday Women Canoe Single Semifinal 1. Gabriela Satkova, Czech Republic, 105.55 (F). 2. Jessica Fox, Australia, 106.08 (F). 3. Monica…

1. Gabriela Satkova, Czech Republic, 105.55 (F).

2. Jessica Fox, Australia, 106.08 (F).

3. Monica Doria Vilarrubla, Andorra, 106.53 (F).

4. Eva Alina Hocevar, Slovenia, 109.22 (F).

5. Ana Satila, Brazil, 109.88 (F).

6. Mallory Franklin, Britain, 111.62 (F).

7. Elena Lilik, Germany, 113.59 (F).

8. Viktoriia Us, Ukraine, 114.26 (F).

9. Zuzana Pankova, Slovakia, 115.59 (F).

10. Miren Lazkano, Spain, 116.27 (F).

11. Alena Marx, Switzerland, 117.50 (F).

12. Evy Leibfarth, United States, 117.58 (F).

13. Marjorie Delassus, France, 118.84.

14. Viktoria Wolffhardt, Austria, 120.78.

15. Huang Juan, China, 121.64.

16. Lena Teunissen, Netherlands, 122.82.

17. Klaudia Zwolinska, Poland, 123.64.

18. Marta Bertoncelli, Italy, 170.28.

