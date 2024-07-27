Netherlands 5, South Africa 3
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|1
|0
|—
|5
|South Africa
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|3
Netherlands_J. Janssen 2, T. Hoedemakers 1, D. Telgenkamp 1, J. de Geus 1.
South Africa_M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, T. Kok 1.
Green Cards_S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 11′. D. Telgenkamp, Netherlands, 57′.
Yellow Cards_N. Spooner, South Africa, 9′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Emi Yamada, Japan. Liu Xiaoying, China.
