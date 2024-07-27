Live Radio
Home » Sports » Netherlands 5, South Africa 3

Netherlands 5, South Africa 3

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Netherlands 5, South Africa 3

Netherlands 2 2 1 0 5
South Africa 1 0 2 0 3

Netherlands_J. Janssen 2, T. Hoedemakers 1, D. Telgenkamp 1, J. de Geus 1.

South Africa_M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, T. Kok 1.

Green Cards_S. Mvimbi, South Africa, 11′. D. Telgenkamp, Netherlands, 57′.

Yellow Cards_N. Spooner, South Africa, 9′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Emi Yamada, Japan. Liu Xiaoying, China.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up