Machado leads Padres against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-43, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (5-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -121, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Manny Machado had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

San Diego is 49-43 overall and 25-22 at home. The Padres have gone 38-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 21-24 record in road games and a 43-45 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 92 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with a .316 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. Luis Arraez is 14-for-44 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 15-for-40 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.