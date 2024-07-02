Jordan Spieth goes back to the John Deere in a light schedule for golf

PGA Tour JOHN DEERE CLASSIC Site: Silvis, Illinois. Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million.…

PGA Tour

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Site: Silvis, Illinois.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Sepp Straka.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: Jordan Spieth is playing the John Deere Classic for the first time since he won in 2015. He did not defend the following year because of a change in the schedule brought on by the Olympics, and then he did not return because it preceded the British Open. … Spieth has fallen to No. 53 in the FedEx Cup. … The field does not have anyone from the top 20 in the world ranking. But it has 15 players from the top 50 in the FedEx Cup last year, a 50% increase from the previous year. … The leading two players not already exempt will earn a spot in the British Open. … Among those receiving a sponsor exemption is Neal Shipley, who was low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open. … Florida State’s Luke Clanton is in the field. He tied for 10th last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. … Tom Kim is not playing after having played the last nine weeks on the PGA Tour.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

European Tour

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

Site: Munich.

Course: Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Yardage: 7,347. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thriston Lawrence.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Marcel Siem won the Italian Open.

Notes: This is the second stop in Germany in six weeks and features Germany’s greatest player, Bernhard Langer. … The leading five players from among the top 20 in the Race to Dubai after this week will be exempt for the British Open. Among those trying to play their way in is Matteo Manassero of Italy. … LIV Golf players in the field include Thomas Pieters, German star Martin Kaymer and Patrick Reed. … Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is playing this week. … The lone player from the top 50 in the world is Ryan Fox. … The field feature eight Olympic-bound players. … Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel, who qualified for the Olympics but were not approved by Dutch Olympic officials, are playing. Van Driel is among those who have a chance to earn a British Open exemption. … Kaymer is the last German to win the tournament. … Former PGA champion and Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger won the tournament twice.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA Tour

Last week: Ruoning Yin and Atthaya Thitikul won the Down Championship.

Next week: Amundi Evian Championship on July 11-14.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Richard Bland won the U.S. Senior Open.

Next week: Kaulig Companies Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stephen Ames.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Nashville.

Next week: LIV Golf Andalucia.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Max McGreevy won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next week: The Ascendant.

Points leader: Steven Fisk.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Other tours

Asian Tour: International Series Morocco, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red), Rabat, Morocco. Defending champion: Jazz Janewattananond. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Japan PGA Championship, Fuji Country Kani Club Kani GC, Gifu, Japan. Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-London, Centurion GC, Hemel Hempstead, England. Defending champion: Nelly Korda. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

