French club Lyon signs Brazilian left-back Abner Vinicius on a 5-year deal

LYON, France (AP) — Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius has signed a five-year deal with Lyon, the seven-time French league champion said Friday.

Lyon said the transfer is worth 8 million euros ($8.7 million), with a 20% resale clause.

The 24-year-old Betis left-back was signed as a replacement for Henrique, who left after three years at the club. Lyon has a longstanding tradition of signing players from Brazil, and Abner becomes the 27th Brazilian player to join the club.

He started his career in Brazil with Ponte Preta before joining Athletico Paranense in 2019. He won a gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Abner joined Spanish club Betis in January 2023.

Lyon has lofty ambitions this season after finishing the previous campaign on the move under coach Pierre Sage, whose contract was prolonged for the next two seasons this week following a remarkable turnaround.

Sage was initially appointed as interim coach in November last year with the club in the doldrums. Lyon was in last place in December with just seven points but recovered to finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

