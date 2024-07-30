Everton signs Ireland center back Jake O’Brien from Lyon

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton strengthened its defense with the signing of Ireland center back Jake O’Brien from French side…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton strengthened its defense with the signing of Ireland center back Jake O’Brien from French side Lyon on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old defender moved to the Premier League club in a four-year deal worth 19.5 million euros ($21 million), Lyon said.

O’Brien won his first Ireland cap against Hungary in June, playing alongside Everton captain Seamus Coleman in a 2-1 win. He is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer, following the loan return of Leeds winger Jack Harrison and arrivals of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom.

“Seamus has been on to me to sign for Everton. He’s a top guy, a brilliant captain and to play under him here as well as with Ireland will be a privilege,” O’Brien, who left Crystal Palace for France last summer, told evertontv.

O’Brien’s arrival adds depth to the Toffees’ central defense where last season James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were the first-choice pairing. Branthwaite has been the subject of bids from Manchester United.

Everton finished 15th last season but conceded the fourth lowest number of goals (51) in the top tier.

Everton hosts Brighton on Aug. 17 in its opening game of the Premier League season.

