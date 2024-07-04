Edmundo Sosa, Whit Merrifield drive in runs in 8th, Phillies top Cubs 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Edmundo Sosa broke a tie with a short sacrifice fly in the eighth, Whit Merrifield followed with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Edmundo Sosa broke a tie with a short sacrifice fly in the eighth, Whit Merrifield followed with an RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies topped the struggling Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Trea Turner easily scored from third on Sosa’s 261-foot fly to put the Phillies ahead when rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong’s throw was well up the first base line.

Crow-Armstrong’s left and throwing hand had been cut on a slide when he stole third in the fourth inning and was spiked by Merrifield.

The Phillies and manager Rob Thomson knew it.

“How effective is he going to be on the throw?” Thomson said. “We don’t know, but we’re going to take a chance.”

Turner, who missed six weeks with a left hamstring strain, said he’s feeling good after getting two hits and scoring two runs against Chicago.

“Today I felt like there were some plays when I needed to be, you know, quick and needed to have that next gear,” Turner said. “Went for it and everything’s good.”

All-Star Alec Bohm hit his 11th home run, a two-run shot, and finished with two hits as the Phillies won their third straight.

“The cool part about it is being up 3-2,” Bohm said of his drive that put the Phillies ahead. “But any time you can hit a homer you’re happy about it for sure.”

Philadelphia backup catcher Rafael Marchán hit a homer and doubled in his 12th game since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 11 after three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto was hurt.

The Phillies, who have the majors’ best record at 57-29, improved to 4-1 playing without All-Star Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for the last-place Cubs, who dropped their third straight and eighth in 10. Cody Bellinger had two hits and an RBI.

Crow-Armstrong said he didn’t expect to miss time with “a good slice.” Manager Craig Counsell wasn’t sure.

“He’s got a pretty good cut on his thumb,” Counsell said.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, while striking out seven and walking two. Matt Strahm (4-1) pitched the seventh and got the win despite allowing a run on Bellinger’s game-tying single.

José Alvarado worked around a single in the ninth for his 13th save. Center fielder Johan Rojas made a diving catch of Nico Hoerner’s liner for the second out.

Tyson Miller (2-1), who allowed Philadelphia’s two runs in the eighth, took the loss.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga yielded three runs on six hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings. The left-hander delivered a second straight solid outing after being shelled for 11 runs by the Mets on June 21.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second on doubles down the right-field line by Happ and Crow-Armstrong.

Marchán’s solo shot to left-center tied it in the third.

Turner led off the sixth with a single. Bohm followed with a drive 415 feet to left center off low fastball to put Philadelphia ahead 3-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Thomson said both Harper (strained left hamstring) and Schwarber (strained left groin) were “upping the intensity” of their rehabs. The two were placed on the 10-day injured list after getting hurt last Thursday in a 7-4 loss to Miami. … Realmuto (right knee pain), on the IL since June 10, has started receiving drills.

Cubs: RPH Yency Almonte got a second opinion on his strained right shoulder and has been shut down from throwing, manager Craig Counsell said. Almonte, on the 60-day IL dating to May 8, has to decide between a strength program or surgery.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send LHP Christopher Sanchez (6-3, 2.41) to the mound against Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.03) in the series finale on Thursday.

