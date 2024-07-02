All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|New York
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Boston
|44
|39
|.530
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|42
|42
|.500
|11
|Toronto
|38
|46
|.452
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|30
|.634
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|6
|Kansas City
|47
|39
|.547
|7
|Detroit
|38
|46
|.452
|15
|Chicago
|24
|62
|.279
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|Houston
|43
|41
|.512
|3
|Texas
|38
|46
|.452
|8
|Los Angeles
|36
|47
|.434
|9½
|Oakland
|30
|56
|.349
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|55
|29
|.655
|—
|Atlanta
|46
|36
|.561
|8
|New York
|41
|41
|.500
|13
|Washington
|39
|45
|.464
|16
|Miami
|30
|54
|.357
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|St. Louis
|43
|40
|.518
|6
|Pittsburgh
|40
|43
|.482
|9
|Cincinnati
|39
|45
|.464
|10½
|Chicago
|39
|46
|.459
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|33
|.612
|—
|San Diego
|46
|42
|.523
|7½
|Arizona
|41
|43
|.488
|10½
|San Francisco
|41
|44
|.482
|11
|Colorado
|29
|55
|.345
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 3, Toronto 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-3) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 8-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Mazur 1-2) at Texas (Gray 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-5) at Minnesota (Festa 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Daniel 1-0) at Oakland (Estes 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 9-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 7, 10 innings
Colorado 8, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2) at Washington (Parker 5-4), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 4-4) at Atlanta (Sale 10-3), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Mazur 1-2) at Texas (Gray 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 7-2) at Colorado (Hudson 2-11), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.