All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 53 31 .631 — New York 54 32 .628 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 53 31 .631 — New York 54 32 .628 — Boston 44 39 .530 8½ Tampa Bay 42 42 .500 11 Toronto 38 46 .452 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 30 .634 — Minnesota 47 37 .560 6 Kansas City 47 39 .547 7 Detroit 38 46 .452 15 Chicago 24 62 .279 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 39 .547 — Houston 43 41 .512 3 Texas 38 46 .452 8 Los Angeles 36 47 .434 9½ Oakland 30 56 .349 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 55 29 .655 — Atlanta 46 36 .561 8 New York 41 41 .500 13 Washington 39 45 .464 16 Miami 30 54 .357 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 35 .588 — St. Louis 43 40 .518 6 Pittsburgh 40 43 .482 9 Cincinnati 39 45 .464 10½ Chicago 39 46 .459 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 33 .612 — San Diego 46 42 .523 7½ Arizona 41 43 .488 10½ San Francisco 41 44 .482 11 Colorado 29 55 .345 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Houston 3, Toronto 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-3) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 8-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Mazur 1-2) at Texas (Gray 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-5) at Minnesota (Festa 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Daniel 1-0) at Oakland (Estes 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 9-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 7, 10 innings

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2) at Washington (Parker 5-4), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 4-4) at Atlanta (Sale 10-3), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Mazur 1-2) at Texas (Gray 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 7-2) at Colorado (Hudson 2-11), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

