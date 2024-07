2024 Sunday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times GMT ARCHERY Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round, 07:30 Quarterfinals, 12:15 Semifinals, 13:47 1/8 Elimination Round Taiwan vs United…

All Times GMT

ARCHERY

Women’s Team

1/8 Elimination Round, 07:30

Quarterfinals, 12:15

Semifinals, 13:47

1/8 Elimination Round

Taiwan vs United States, 07:30

France vs Netherlands, 07:53

Indonesia vs Malaysia, 08:16

Britain vs Germany, 08:39

Quarterfinals

TBD vs India, 12:15

South Korea vs TBD, 12:38

Mexico vs TBD, 13:01

TBD vs China, 13:24

Semifinals

Semifinal, 13:47

Semifinal, 14:10

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 14:48

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 15:11

BADMINTON

Men

Doubles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group A

Malaysia vs Canada, 3:20 a.m.

China vs Britain, 4:10 a.m.

Group B

South Korea vs France, 8 a.m.

Thailand vs Czech Republic, 10:30 a.m.

Group D

Denmark vs Taiwan, 2:20 p.m.

China vs United States, 3:10 p.m.

Singles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group D

Nishimoto, Japan vs Panarin, Kazakhstan, 2:30 a.m.

Group G

Lee, Malaysia vs Nettasinghe, Sri Lanka, 4:10 a.m.

Group N

Li, China vs Kuenzi, Switzerland, 5 a.m.

Group H

Ginting, Indonesia vs Shu, United States, 8 a.m.

Group J

Naraoka, Japan vs Coelho, Brazil, 9:40 a.m.

Group K

Prannoy, India vs Roth, Germany, 10:30 a.m.

Group I

Chou, Taiwan vs Garrido, Mexico, 10:30 a.m.

Group E

Antonsen, Denmark vs Filimon, Austria, 1:30 p.m.

Group M

Loh, Singapore vs Louda, Czech Republic, 2:20 p.m.

Women

Doubles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group A

Japan vs Malaysia, 2:30 a.m.

China vs Indonesia, 4:10 a.m.

Group B

China vs Bulgaria, 9:40 a.m.

Hong Kong vs United States, 2:20 p.m.

Singles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group E

Tai, Taiwan vs Tan, Belgium, 3:20 a.m.

Group M

Pusarla, India vs Abdul Razzaq, Maldives, 3:20 a.m.

Group J

Ohori, Japan vs Arin, Turkey, 5 a.m.

Group P

Chen, China vs Li, Germany, 8:50 a.m.

Group G

Tunjung, Indonesia vs Buhrova, Ukraine, 8:50 a.m.

Group A

An, South Korea vs Nalbantova, Bulgaria, 9:40 a.m.

Group L

Marin, Spain vs Stadelmann, Switzerland, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group D

China vs Singapore, 2:30 a.m.

Malaysia vs United States, 5 a.m.

Group A

China vs Indonesia, 8 a.m.

South Korea vs France, 8:50 a.m.

Group B

Thailand vs Algeria, 1:30 p.m.

South Korea vs Netherlands, 3:10 p.m.

Group C

Japan vs Taiwan, 3:10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men

Group Phase – Group C

South Sudan vs Puerto Rico, 09:00

Serbia vs United States, 15:15

Women

Group Phase – Group A

Spain vs China, 11:30

Serbia vs Puerto Rico, 19:00

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool B

Netherlands vs Italy, 4 a.m.

Norway vs Chile, 3 p.m.

Pool E

Czech Republic vs Canada, 11 a.m.

Brazil vs Austria, 2 p.m.

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool A

Italy vs Spain, 3 a.m.

Brazil vs Egypt, 10 a.m.

Pool E

Brazil vs Japan, 5 a.m.

Netherlands vs Lithuania, 9 a.m.

Pool C

Germany vs France, 6 a.m.

United States vs Czech Republic, 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

BOXING

Men

51kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1894577 vs 1955644, 09:00

71kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1569925 vs 1555195, 09:16

1879112 vs 1546057, 09:32

1932823 vs 1897191, 13:46

1895900 vs 1966530, 18:00

92kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1937696 vs 1932825, 09:48

1934790 vs 1926835, 10:04

1961760 vs 1895602, 14:02

1972343 vs 1555553, 14:18

1899499 vs 1556860, 14:34

1957818 vs 1952547, 18:16

1546051 vs 1570574, 18:32

1550815 vs 1909011, 18:48

57kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1565074 vs 1931584, 13:30

Women

50kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1895898 vs 1550309, 10:20

1913469 vs 1540702, 10:36

1899500 vs 1931331, 14:50

1543542 vs 1934774, 15:06

1905044 vs 1921051, 19:04

1551249 vs 1979870, 19:20

66kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1911993 vs 1568683, 10:52

1539954 vs 1937457, 15:22

1908820 vs 1887975, 19:36

1545257 vs 1568862, 19:52

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Eventing

Cross Country

Team and Individual, 4:30 a.m.

Eventing Individual

Cross Country, 4:30 a.m.

Eventing Team

Cross Country, 4:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Women

Group A

New Zealand vs Colombia, 15:00

France vs Canada, 19:00

Group C

Brazil vs Japan, 15:00

Spain vs Nigeria, 17:00

Group B

Australia vs Zambia, 17:00

United States vs Germany, 19:00

FENCING

Men

Épée Individual

Table of 64, 4 a.m.

Table of 32, 6:25 a.m.

Table of 16, 9:05 a.m.

Table of 8, 10:25 a.m.

Semifinals, 2 p.m.

Table of 64

Lugo, Venezuela vs Zhang, Canada, 4 a.m.

Sharlaimov, Kazakhstan vs Saner, South Africa, 4 a.m.

Jurka, Czech Republic vs Mohsen, Egypt, 4 a.m.

Table of 32

TBD vs Koch, Hungary, 6:25 a.m.

Beran, Czech Republic vs Cannone, France, 6:25 a.m.

TBD vs Borel, France, 6:25 a.m.

Freilich, Israel vs Santarelli, Italy, 6:25 a.m.

Limardo Gascon, Venezuela vs Andrasfi, Hungary, 6:50 a.m.

Elkord, Morocco vs Kurbanov, Kazakhstan, 6:50 a.m.

Minobe, Japan vs Yasseen, Egypt, 6:50 a.m.

Rodriguez, Colombia vs Elsayed, Egypt, 6:50 a.m.

Tulen, Netherlands vs Vismara, Italy, 7:15 a.m.

Wang, China vs Limardo, Venezuela, 7:15 a.m.

Ho, Hong Kong vs Yamada, Japan, 7:15 a.m.

Bayard, Switzerland vs Loyola, Belgium, 7:15 a.m.

Midelton, France vs Alimzhanov, Kazakhstan, 7:40 a.m.

Kim, South Korea vs Kano, Japan, 7:40 a.m.

di Veroli, Italy vs Rubes, Czech Republic, 7:40 a.m.

Siklosi, Hungary vs TBD, 7:40 a.m.

Table of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Table of 8

Quarterfinal, 10:25 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:25 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:25 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 10:25 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 2 p.m.

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 2:25 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Bout

Bronze Medal, 3:20 p.m.

Gold Medal Bout

Gold Medal, 4:15 p.m.

Women

Foil Individual

Table of 64, 3:30 a.m.

Table of 32, 4:25 a.m.

Table of 16, 8:05 a.m.

Table of 8, 9:55 a.m.

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Table of 64

Pistoia, Brazil vs Catantan, Philippines, 3:30 a.m.

Zakarani, Morocco vs Jelinska, Poland, 3:30 a.m.

Table of 32

TBD vs Errigo, Italy, 4:25 a.m.

Thibus, France vs Walczyk-Klimaszyk, Poland, 4:25 a.m.

Lyczbinska, Poland vs Volpi, Italy, 4:25 a.m.

Zhang, Canada vs Chen, China, 4:25 a.m.

Lacheray, France vs Miyawaki, Japan, 4:55 a.m.

Harvey, Canada vs Wang, China, 4:55 a.m.

Calugareanu, Romania vs Ueno, Japan, 4:55 a.m.

Dubrovich, United States vs Pasztor, Hungary, 4:55 a.m.

Berthier, Singapore vs Scruggs, United States, 5:25 a.m.

Esteban, Ivory Coast vs Ranvier, France, 5:25 a.m.

Chan, Hong Kong vs Azuma, Japan, 5:25 a.m.

Elsharkawy, Egypt vs Huang, China, 5:25 a.m.

Guo, Canada vs Inostroza, Chile, 5:55 a.m.

Amr Hossny, Egypt vs Favaretto, Italy, 5:55 a.m.

Sauer, Germany vs Hamza, Egypt, 5:55 a.m.

Kiefer, United States vs TBD, 5:55 a.m.

Table of 16, 8:35 a.m.

Table of 8

Quarterfinal, 9:55 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 9:55 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 9:55 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 9:55 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 1 p.m.

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 1:30 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Bout

Bronze Medal, 2:50 p.m.

Gold Medal Bout

Gold Medal, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Pool A

Germany vs Spain, 15:00

Netherlands vs France, 17:45

South Africa vs Britain, 18:15

Pool B

Belgium vs New Zealand, 15:30

Women

Pool A

Belgium vs China, 08:00

Germany vs Japan, 08:30

Pool B

Australia vs South Africa, 10:45

Britain vs Spain, 11:15

GYMNASTICS

Women

Qualification

Subdivision 1, 3:30 a.m.

Subdivision 2, 5:40 a.m.

Subdivision 3, 8:50 a.m.

Subdivision 4, 12 p.m.

Subdivision 5, 3:10 p.m.

HANDBALL

Women

Preliminary Round Group B

Brazil vs Hungary, 07:00

Angola vs Spain, 17:00

France vs Netherlands, 19:00

Preliminary Round Group A

South Korea vs Slovenia, 09:00

Sweden vs Germany, 12:00

Denmark vs Norway, 14:00

JUDO

Men

66 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 4 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Demirel, Turkey vs Saha, Finland, 4 a.m.

Piras, Italy vs Postigos, Peru, 4:06 a.m.

Najafov, Azerbaijan vs Buncic, Serbia, 4:12 a.m.

Alhassane, Niger vs Pongracz, Hungary, 4:18 a.m.

Shmailov, Israel vs Boushita, Morocco, 4:24 a.m.

Rashnonezhad, Refugee Olympic Team vs Khyar, France, 4:30 a.m.

Garcia Torne, Spain vs Kyrgyzbayev, Kazakhstan, 4:36 a.m.

An, South Korea vs Bayanmunkh, United Arab Emirates, 4:42 a.m.

Aibek Uulu, Kyrgyzstan vs Iadov, Ukraine, 4:48 a.m.

Lima, Brazil vs Nurillaev, Uzbekistan, 4:54 a.m.

Pedro, Angola vs Rahimov, Turkmenistan, 5 a.m.

Elimination Round of 16

Vieru, Moldova vs TBD, 5:06 a.m.

Abe, Japan vs TBD, 5:18 a.m.

Emomali, Tajikistan vs TBD, 5:24 a.m.

Margvelashvili, Georgia vs TBD, 5:30 a.m.

Yondonperenlei, Mongolia vs TBD, 5:42 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 5:54 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6:06 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6:12 a.m.

Repechage

contest, 10:06 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 10:12 a.m.

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 10:18 a.m.

Contests for Bronze Medals, 10:54 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11 a.m.

Women

52 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 4 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Abe, Japan vs Deguchi, Canada, 4 a.m.

Ballhaus, Germany vs Martinez, Mexico, 4:06 a.m.

Bishrelt, United Arab Emirates vs Zhu, China, 4:12 a.m.

Iraoui, Morocco vs Asvesta, Cyprus, 4:18 a.m.

Pimenta, Brazil vs Silva, Cape Verde, 4:24 a.m.

Maharani, Indonesia vs Ferreira, Mozambique, 4:30 a.m.

Primo, Israel vs Jung, South Korea, 4:36 a.m.

Fiora, Argentina vs Ndiaye, Switzerland, 4:42 a.m.

Mammadaliyeva, Azerbaijan vs Delgado, United States, 4:48 a.m.

Toro Soler, Spain vs Lkhagvasuren, Mongolia, 4:54 a.m.

Elimination Round of 16

Keldiyorova, Uzbekistan vs TBD, 5 a.m.

Buchard, France vs TBD, 5:12 a.m.

Giles, Britain vs TBD, 5:18 a.m.

Krasniqi, Kosovo vs TBD, 5:24 a.m.

Giuffrida, Italy vs TBD, 5:36 a.m.

Pupp, Hungary vs TBD, 5:42 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 5:48 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 5:54 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6:06 a.m.

Repechage

contest, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 10:36 a.m.

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 10:42 a.m.

Contests for Bronze Medals, 11:12 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11:18 a.m.

ROWING

Men

Single Sculls

Repechages, 08:00

Double Sculls

Repechages, 08:20

Pair, 09:00

Heat 1, 09:00

Heat 2, 09:10

Heat 3, 09:20

LightweightDouble Sculls, 10:00

Heat 1, 10:00

Heat 2, 10:10

Heat 3, 10:20

Four, 10:50

Heat 1, 10:50

Heat 2, 11:00

Women

Single Sculls

Repechages, 07:24

Double Sculls

Repechages, 08:10

Pair, 08:30

Heat 1, 08:30

Heat 2, 08:40

Heat 3, 08:50

LightweightDouble Sculls, 09:30

Heat 1, 09:30

Heat 2, 09:40

Heat 3, 09:50

Four, 10:30

Heat 1, 10:30

Heat 2, 10:40

RUGBY

Women

Pool B

Ireland vs Britain, 9:30 a.m.

Australia vs South Africa, 10 a.m.

Ireland vs South Africa, 1 p.m.

Australia vs Britain, 1:30 p.m.

Pool C

United States vs Japan, 10:30 a.m.

France vs Brazil, 11 a.m.

United States vs Brazil, 2 p.m.

France vs Japan, 2:30 p.m.

Pool A

Fiji vs Canada, 11:30 a.m.

New Zealand vs China, 12 p.m.

Fiji vs China, 3 p.m.

New Zealand vs Canada, 3:30 p.m.

Session Schedules

Pool, 3:30 p.m.

SAILING

Men

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 1, 10:33

Race 2, 11:07

Race 3, 11:41

Race 4, 12:15

Skiff

Opening Series

Race 1, 11:15

Race 2, 12:07

Race 3, 12:59

Women

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 1, 10:13

Race 2, 10:47

Race 3, 11:21

Race 4, 11:55

Skiff

Opening Series

Race 1, 10:35

Race 2, 11:15

Race 3, 11:55

SHOOTING

Men

10m Air Pistol

Final

Gold Medal, 3:30 a.m.

10m Air Rifle

Qualification, 5:15 a.m.

Women

10m Air Rifle

Qualification, 3:15 a.m.

10m Air Pistol

Final

Gold Medal, 6 a.m.

SKATEBOARDING

Women

Street

Prelims, 6 a.m.

Heat 1, 6 a.m.

Heat 2, 7:05 a.m.

Heat 3, 8:10 a.m.

Heat 4, 9:08 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11 a.m.

SURFING

Men

Round 2

Heat 1

Fioravanti, Italy vs Igarashi, Japan, 21:48

Heat 2

O’Leary, Japan vs Elter, Germany, 22:24

Heat 3

Smith, South Africa vs Waida, Indonesia, 23:00

Heat 4

Vaast, France vs McGillivray, South Africa, 23:36

Heat 5

Boukhiam, Morocco vs Perez, El Salvador, 00:12

Heat 6

Cleland Quinonez, Mexico vs Criere, Spain, 00:48

Heat 7

Robinson, Australia vs Mesinas, Peru, 01:24

Heat 8

Toledo, Brazil vs Stairmand, New Zealand, 02:00

Women

Round 2

Heat 1, 17:00

Heat 2, 17:36

Heat 3, 18:12

Heat 4, 18:48

Heat 5, 19:24

Heat 6, 20:00

Heat 7, 20:36

Heat 8, 21:12

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Round of 64

Cho, South Korea vs Jha, United States, 4 a.m.

Assar, Egypt vs Rakotoarimanana, Madagascar, 4 a.m.

Wang, China vs Wang, Slovakia, 4:45 a.m.

Kao, Taiwan vs Alamian, Iran, 4:45 a.m.

Idowu, Congo vs Kallberg, Sweden, 5:30 a.m.

Achanta, India vs Kozul, Slovenia, 5:30 a.m.

Wang, Canada vs Togami, Japan, 6:15 a.m.

El-Beiali, Egypt vs Redzimski, Poland, 6:15 a.m.

Jorgic, Slovenia vs Quek, Singapore, 7 a.m.

Jang, South Korea vs Gonzalez, Puerto Rico, 7 a.m.

Lebrun, France vs Desai, India, 2 p.m.

Afanador, Puerto Rico vs Lin, Taiwan, 2 p.m.

Pereira, Cuba vs Calderano, Brazil, 3 p.m.

Gionis, Greece vs Ly, Canada, 3 p.m.

Lebrun, France vs Lorenzo, Argentina, 4 p.m.

Apolonia, Portugal vs Qiu, Germany, 4 p.m.

Women

Singles

Round of 64

Sun, China vs Takahashi, Brazil, 4 a.m.

Szocs, Romania vs Zhou, Singapore, 4 a.m.

Kallberg, Sweden vs Akula, India, 4:45 a.m.

Doo, Hong Kong vs Pyon, North Korea, 4:45 a.m.

Vivarelli, Italy vs Hayata, Japan, 5:30 a.m.

Pesotska, Ukraine vs Paranang, Thailand, 5:30 a.m.

Zeng, Singapore vs Malobabic, Croatia, 6:15 a.m.

Jeon, South Korea vs Yu, Portugal, 6:15 a.m.

Hursey, Britain vs Batra, India, 7 a.m.

Hanffou, Cameroon vs Cheng, Taiwan, 7 a.m.

Vega, Chile vs Zhang, Canada, 2 p.m.

Zhang, United States vs Sahakian, Lebanon, 2 p.m.

Yang, Monaco vs Matelova, Czech Republic, 3 p.m.

Cossio Aceves, Mexico vs Polcanova, Austria, 3 p.m.

Meshref, Egypt vs Xiao, Spain, 4 p.m.

Edem, Nigeria vs Takahashi, Brazil, 4 p.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Romania vs South Korea, 10 a.m.

Sweden vs North Korea, 10 a.m.

China vs Taiwan, 11 a.m.

Hong Kong vs Spain, 11 a.m.

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

& Women’s Singles Round of 64, 2 p.m.

Doubles Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 10:00

Singles First Rnd/Women’s Singles First Rnd, 17:00

& Women’s Singles First Rnd/Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Rnd, 10:00

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 19:00

Preliminary Round

Pool A

France vs Serbia, 15:00

Slovenia vs Canada, 19:00

Women

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 11:00

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Italy vs Dominican Republic, 07:00

Pool B

Poland vs Japan, 11:00

WATER_POLO

Men

Preliminary Round

Group B

Australia vs Spain, 4:30 a.m.

Serbia vs Japan, 6:05 a.m.

France vs Hungary, 1:30 p.m.

Group A

Italy vs United States, 9 a.m.

Croatia vs Montenegro, 10:35 a.m.

Romania vs Greece, 3:05 p.m.

