Young fan takes selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during match at Euro 2024

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 1:33 PM

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A young fan ran onto the field and took a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during the second half of the European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday.

Ronaldo seemed happy to have his photograph taken with the boy, who evaded stewards to get on the field at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone.

The fan then ran off before being stopped and escorted away — not before he waved to the crowd.

