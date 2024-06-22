Young fan takes selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during match at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A young fan ran onto the field and took a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during the…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A young fan ran onto the field and took a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during the second half of the European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday.

Ronaldo seemed happy to have his photograph taken with the boy, who evaded stewards to get on the field at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone.

The fan then ran off before being stopped and escorted away — not before he waved to the crowd.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.