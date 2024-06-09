Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitches 4 2/3 innings in 2nd minor league rehab start

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball on Sunday in his second start for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball on Sunday in his second start for Double-A Somerset, another step toward returning to the New York Yankees’ rotation.

The 33-year-old Cole allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one against Hartford, retiring his last eight batters. The AL Cy Young Award winner threw 44 of 57 pitches for strikes at Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

Ryan Ritter, Cole’s second batter, drove an inside fastball on Cole’s sixth pitch over the left-field wall for his fifth homer of the season and second in three days.

Cole threw 45 pitches over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Patriots on Tuesday night in the right-hander’s first game action since his only spring training start on March 1. He was diagnosed then with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest, and then began throwing bullpen sessions on May 4.

Cole is to make at least one more minor league start; on normal four days’ rest he would pitch Friday. His earliest possible return to the Yankees would be the home series against Baltimore from May 18-20

