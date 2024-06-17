Live Radio
Wimbledon champ Vondrousova opens her grass-court season with win in Berlin

The Associated Press

June 17, 2024, 3:35 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova started her grass-court season by defeating qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the Berlin Ladies Open on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Vondrousova broke Masarova three times and completed her victory with a forehand winner. Vondrousova also beat the Spaniard to start the French Open.

The Czech will face Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.

Last year, Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, beating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

