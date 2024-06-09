White Sox plan to bring up RHP Drew Thorpe to make his major league debut Tuesday night

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to bring up right-hander Drew Thorpe from Double-A Birmingham to make his…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to bring up right-hander Drew Thorpe from Double-A Birmingham to make his major league debut Tuesday night at Seattle.

Thorpe is one of the team’s top prospects. He was acquired from San Diego in the Dylan Cease trade in March.

“He’s a strike-thrower, he’s a competitor, he’s got a plus-plus-plus changeup,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said before Sunday’s game against Boston. “He knows how to pitch. He’s calm and got a really good demeanor. Looking forward to seeing him pitch at this level. He looks like a big leaguer.”

The 23-year-old Thorpe is 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA in 11 starts with Birmingham. He has 56 strikeouts and 17 walks in 60 innings.

Thorpe was selected by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2022 amateur draft. He was traded from New York to San Diego in the Juan Soto deal in December.

The White Sox, who began the day with a major league-worst 17-48 record, have been open to promoting players from Double-A, including infielder Bryan Ramos and outfielder Duke Ellis this season.

“Calling guys up from Double-A, as opposed to Triple-A, is not that big a deal,” Grifol said. “We have a clear understanding and knowledge of the major leagues. There’s boxes you have to be able to check to be able to get called up here, and he checks those boxes. He’s got good command, a plus-plus-plus pitch. He’s a calm personality, got good presence and is mature, so he checks some boxes.

“This kid has as close to an 80 changeup as you could possibly have.”

Also Sunday, the White Sox optioned right-hander Nick Nastrini to Triple-A Charlotte. Nastrini is 0-5 with an 8.39 ERA in six major league starts this season.

Left-hander Sammy Peralta was brought up from Charlotte. He was reacquired by Chicago when he was claimed off waivers from Seattle on May 26.

The 26-year-old Peralta went 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA in 16 appearances with the White Sox last year.

The White Sox also reinstated left-hander Shane Drohan from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment.

