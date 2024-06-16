US Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst, N.C. Purse: $21.5 million Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 444 453…

Sunday At Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst, N.C. Purse: $21.5 million Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 444 453 443-35 Bryson DeChambeau 444 553 443-36 Rory McIlroy 344 463 442-34 Tony Finau 454 533 443-35 Patrick Cantlay 444 553 343-35

___

Par in 544 443 434-35-70—280 Bryson DeChambeau 445 344 434-35—71—274 Rory McIlroy 443 344 535-35—69—275 Tony Finau 444 343 433-32—67—276 Patrick Cantlay 445 343 534-35—70—276

___

