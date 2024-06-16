US Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Pinehurst No. 2
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Purse: $21.5 million
|Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|443-35
|Bryson DeChambeau
|444
|553
|443-36
|Rory McIlroy
|344
|463
|442-34
|Tony Finau
|454
|533
|443-35
|Patrick Cantlay
|444
|553
|343-35
___
|Par in
|544
|443
|434-35-70—280
|Bryson DeChambeau
|445
|344
|434-35—71—274
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|344
|535-35—69—275
|Tony Finau
|444
|343
|433-32—67—276
|Patrick Cantlay
|445
|343
|534-35—70—276
___
