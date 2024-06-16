Live Radio
US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 16, 2024, 7:58 PM

Sunday
At Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Purse: $21.5 million
Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 444 453 443-35
Bryson DeChambeau 444 553 443-36
Rory McIlroy 344 463 442-34
Tony Finau 454 533 443-35
Patrick Cantlay 444 553 343-35

Par in 544 443 434-35-70—280
Bryson DeChambeau 445 344 434-35—71—274
Rory McIlroy 443 344 535-35—69—275
Tony Finau 444 343 433-32—67—276
Patrick Cantlay 445 343 534-35—70—276

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Sports
