US Open, Field

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — The 150 players exempt or qualified for the 124th U.S. Open on June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible. Six spots are behind held for anyone qualifying by either winning the Memorial or moving into the top 60 in the world on Monday (a-amateur):

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (10 years): Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer.

TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2023 U.S. OPEN: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Harris English, Tom Kim, Austin Eckroat, Xander Schauffele.

2023 U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: Nick Dunlap, a-Neal Shipley.

2023 U.S. JUNIOR AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Bryan Kim.

2023 U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Stewart Hagestad.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5 years): Hideki Matsuyama.

PGA CHAMPIONS (5 years): Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 years): Brian Harman, Shane Lowry.

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER: Ryan Fox.

2023 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore.

TOP 60 FROM THE MAY 20 WORLD RANKING: Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Matthieu Pavon, Byeong Hun An, Chris Kirk, Denny McCarthy, Will Zalatoris, Akshay Bhatia, Nicolai Hjogaard, Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jake Knapp, Tom Hoge.

TOP 5 PLAYERS IN CURRENT FEDEX CUP NOT ALREADY EXEMPT: Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Taylor Pendrith, Erik Van Rooyen.

2023 KORN FERRY TOUR POINTS LEADER (regular season and finals): Ben Kohles.

TOP 2 PLAYERS FROM 2023 RACE TO DUBAI NOT ALREADY EXEMPT: Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez.

TOP PLAYER IN RACE TO DUBAI NOT ALREADY EXEMPTION: Rikuya Hoshino.

2023 MARK H. MCCORMACK MEDAL: a-Gordon Sargent.

2024 NCAA CHAMPION: a-Hiroshi Tai.

2024 LATIN AMERICA AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Santiago De La Fuente.

TOP 60 FROM JUNE 10 WORLD RANKING: TBD.

SECTIONAL QUALIFYING-JAPAN: Ryo Ishikawa, Riki Kawamoto, Taisei Shimizu.

SECTIONAL QUALIFYING-ENGLAND: Grant Forrest, Richard Mansell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Sam Bairstow, Robert Rock, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari, Jason Scrivener, Matteo Manassero, Casey Jarvis.

SECTIONAL QUALIFYING: Nicolas Echavarria, Mac Meissner, Eugenio Chacarra, Takumi Kanaya, Francesco Molinari, Brandon Wu, a-Parker Bell, S.H. Kim, Sung Kang, Logan McAllister, a-Ben James, Max Greyserman, Jim Herman, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Davis Thompson, Greyson Sigg, Aaron Rai, a-Ashton McCulloch, Tim Widing, Isaiah Salinda, a-Wells Williams, a-Jackson Buchanan, Chris Petefish, Frankie Capan III, Brian Campbell, Sam Bennett, Chesson Hadley, Webb Simpson, Harry Higgs, Carter Jenkins, Justin Lower, Seamus Power, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger, Dean Burmester, a-Luke Clanton, Zac Blair, Beau Hossler, Cam Davis, David Puig, a-Omar Morales.

LOCAL AND SECTIONAL QUALIFYING: Michael McGowan, Andrew Svoboda, a-Frederik Kjettrup, a-Gunnar Broin, Chris Naegel, Willie Mack III, Carson Schaake, Joey Vrzich, a-Colin Prater, John Chin, Charles Reiter.

SPECIAL EXEMPTIONS: Tiger Woods.

