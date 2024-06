U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials Results

Thursday At Hayward Field Eugene, Ore.All race distances in meters Final Women’s Discus Throw 1, Valarie Allman, Asics/New York AC…

1, Valarie Allman, Asics/New York AC 70.73m. 2, Jayden Ulrich, Louisville, 62.63. 3, Veronica Fraley, Vanderbilt, 62.54. 4, Erika Beistle, Grand Valley State, 62.50. 5, Shelby Frank, Minnesota, 61.55. 6, Elena Bruckner, unattached, 60.26. 7, Micaela Hazlewood, Velaasa, 58.93. 8, Jordyn Bryant, Fresno State, 58.78. 9, Kaia Harris, unattached, 57.62. 10, Cierra Jackson, Fresno State, 57.43. 11, Alexandra Freeman, Velaasa, 53.23. 12, Kat Moody, Iowa, 51.30.

3000m Steeplechase

1, Valerie Constien, Nike, 9:03.22. 2, Courtney Wayment, On, 9:06.50. 3, Marisa Howard, Tracksmith/Idaho Afoot, 9:07.14. 4, Gabbi Jennings, adidas, 9:12.08. 5, Kaylee Mitchell, Nike, 9:14.05. 6, Olivia Markezich, OAC, 9:14.87. Allie Ostrander, unattached, 9:21.82. 8, Annie Rodenfels, Boston Athletic Association, 9:22.66. 9, Lexy Halladay, BYU, 9:22.77. 10, Logan Jolly, Asics, 9:26.32. 11, Angelina Ellis, Under Armor/Dark Sky Distance, 9:28.19. 12, Kayley DeLay, 9:29.07. 13, Madie, Boreman, Oiselle, 9:31.41.

