U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials Results

1, Grant Fisher, Nike, 27:49.47. 2, Woody Kincaid, Nike, 27:50.74. 3, Nicolas Young, 27:52.40. 4, Drew Hunter, adidas, 27:53.35. 5, Casey Clinger, BYU, 27:59.71. 6, Conner Mantz, Nike, 28:00.90. 7, Sam Chelanga, Saucony, 28:04.36. 8, Andrew Colley, Zap Endurance, 28:05.05. 9, Ryan Ford, Zap Endurance, 28.08.72. 10, Paul Chelimo, American Distance Project, 28.18.31. 11, Chandler Gibbens, Kansas, 28:31.63. 12, Futsum Zienasellassie, Hoka Naz Elite, 28:32.43. 13, Wil Smith, Gonzaga, 28:33.30. 14, Alex Phillip, North Carolina, 28:35.15. 15, Zach Panning, Hansons-Brooks Distance Project, 28:59.54. 16, Aidan Reed, Tracksmith/Roots Running Project, 28:59.54. 17, Creed Thompson, BYU, 29:06.77. 18, Afewerki Zeru, McKirdy Trained, 29:06.77. 19, Ryan Johnson, unattached, 29:30.13. 20, Aidan O’Gorman, North Florida, 29:55.42. 21, Ben Perrin, Montana State, 30:09.11. 22, Evan Jenkins, Washington, 30:33.47. DNF, Dillon Maggard, Brooks Beast TC. DNF, Alex Maier, Oklahoma State.

