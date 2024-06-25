Twins place starting pitcher Chris Paddack on injured list with arm fatigue

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day injured list with arm fatigue…

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day injured list with arm fatigue on Tuesday before beginning a three-game series at Arizona.

Paddack, who missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, is 5-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year. The right-hander has allowed 19 runs on 27 hits and eight walks in 23 innings over his last five turns. He totaled only seven innings with eight runs surrendered over his previous two starts. Paddack was scheduled to take the mound next on Thursday.

The Twins recalled right-hander Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Paddack’s roster spot for now. This is Henriquez’s second stint with the Twins this season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 38 1/3 innings with St. Paul over 22 appearances, including one start.

Paddack was acquired by the Twins in a trade with San Diego right before the 2022 regular season began and made five starts before the ligament tear in his elbow was diagnosed. He had the surgery in May of that year — the second of his career, following the procedure he had in 2016 as a minor leaguer — and returned to the mound in Minnesota in time to join the bullpen for the playoffs last fall following a 16-month absence.

