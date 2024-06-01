Turley hits grand slam in front of record crowd to help host Oregon State beat Tulane 10-4

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gavin Turley hit his fifth grand slam of the season and host Oregon State beat Tulane…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gavin Turley hit his fifth grand slam of the season and host Oregon State beat Tulane 10-4 on Friday night in front of a record crowd at the Corvallis Regional.

Oregon State (43-14) will play UC Irvine (44-12) in the winners’ bracket game on Saturday. Tulane (35-25) faces Nichols (38-21) in an elimination game.

Turley’s home run in the fifth gave the Beavers a 6-3 lead. Turley hit the first pitch he saw from Tulane starter Chandler Welch over the left field fence.

Micah McDowell was 4 for 5 with two RBIs to pace Oregon State. Travis Bazzana hit a home run in the eighth for the Beavers, his 27th of the season.

Oregon State’s Aiden May (7-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on fives hits and had nine strikeouts. Nelson Keljo threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

Welch (7-4) allowed six runs on seven hits through four innings for Tulane. Colin Tuft hit a solo home run in the sixth for the Green Wave.

The 4,278 in attendance marked a Goss Stadium single-game high, surpassing the 4,275 against UCLA on May 21, 2022. ___

