Teenage forward Leo Sauer included in Slovakia’s squad for Euro 2024

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona included 18-year-old Feyenoord forward Leo Sauer in his squad for the European Championship on Friday, along with 37-year-old right back Peter Pekarik.

Sauer has just played in just one international so far but impressed on the wing for Feyenoord this season.

Slovakia is entering its first major tournament since star playmaker Marek Hamšík retired last year and Calzona said his team will have to rely on the collective rather than individuals.

“We know well what our limits are,” said the Italian, who also coached Napoli alongside the Slovak national team from February until the end of the season.

He included Napoli’s hardworking midfielder Stanislav Lobotka in the team, who could play alongside another 37-year-old veteran, Juraj Kucka.

Newcastle’s Martin Dúbravka is expected to be the No. 1 goalkeeper, while the defense is anchored by captain Milan Škriniar of Paris Saint-Germain.

Slovakia opens the Euros on June 17 against Belgium before playing Ukraine and Romania in Group E

Slovakia:

Goalkeepers: Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle), Marek Rodák (Fulham), Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin), Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana), Denis Vavro (FC Copenhagen), Milan Škriniar (Paris Saint-Germain), Adam Obert (Cagliari), Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord), Vernon De Marco (Hatta Club), Sebastián Kóša (Spartak Trnava).

Midfielders: Matúš Bero (Bochum), Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Tomáš Rigo (Baník Ostrava), Patrik Hrošovský (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona), László Bénes (Hamburg).

Strikers: Dávid Duriš (Ascoli), Tomáš Suslov (Hellas Verona), Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague), Róbert Boženík (Boavista), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), Lubomír Tupta (Slovan Liberec), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord), Lukáš Haraslín (Sparta Prague).

