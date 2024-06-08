St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies Saturday

Colorado Rockies (22-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-32, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Colorado Rockies (22-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-32, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-5, 6.22 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -186, Rockies +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

St. Louis is 14-13 in home games and 30-32 overall. The Cardinals have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 22-41 overall and 9-24 on the road. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs while slugging .490. Masyn Winn is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 11 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .272 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-37 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.62 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

