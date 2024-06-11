Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 12 CHARITY BASEBALL 7 p.m. FS1 — Congressional Baseball…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 12

CHARITY BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republican, Washington

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR Toronto at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Diego OR Toronto at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 3

ESPN — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 3 (NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

