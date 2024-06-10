Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, June 11 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. TBS — Philadelphia at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 11

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Portugal vs. Ireland, Aveiro, Portugal

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Wiggins, Wichita, Kan.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Wiggins, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

