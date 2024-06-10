Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 11
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Boston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Portugal vs. Ireland, Aveiro, Portugal
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Wiggins, Wichita, Kan.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Wiggins, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.