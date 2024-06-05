Sports on TV for June 10 – 16

Adv08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 10 COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament:…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv08

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Tuesday, June 11

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Boston

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Wednesday, June 12

CHARITY BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 3

ESPN — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 3 (NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Thursday, June 13

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Arizona

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m

ESPN — PFL Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Uncasville, Conn.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 3

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Dallas

_____

Friday, June 14

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 4

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Minnesota

_____

Saturday, June 15

AUTO RACING

Noon

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala.

GOLF

10 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

Noon

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira (Flyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m

FS1 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 4

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats – Day 1, Indianapolis (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Seattle at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Madison at South Georgia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: NJ/NY at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ION — Angel City at Houston

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals

_____

Sunday, June 16

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

9 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

Noon

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

OLYMPIC TRIALS

5 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats – Day 2, Indianapolis (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Utah at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Poland vs. Netherlands, Group D, Hamburg, Germany

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Denmark, Group C, Stuttgart, Germany

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.