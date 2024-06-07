Sports on TV for June 10 – 16

Adv08
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 10
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Tuesday, June 11
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Boston
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Wednesday, June 12
CHARITY BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 3
ESPN — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 3 (NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Thursday, June 13
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Angels at Arizona
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m
ESPN — PFL Main Card: Light Heavyweights & Lightweights, Uncasville, Conn.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 3
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Dallas
_____
Friday, June 14
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Dallas, Game 4
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Minnesota
_____
Saturday, June 15
AUTO RACING
Noon
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Wheeler Lake, Decatur, Ala.
GOLF
10 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
Noon
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira (Flyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m
FS1 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 4
OLYMPIC TRIALS
6:30 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats – Day 1, Indianapolis (Taped)
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Seattle at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Madison at South Georgia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NWSL: NJ/NY at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
9:30 p.m.
ION — Angel City at Houston
SWIMMING
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals
_____
Sunday, June 16
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
9 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
Noon
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
OLYMPIC TRIALS
5 p.m.
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Qualifying Heats – Day 2, Indianapolis (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Utah at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Poland vs. Netherlands, Group D, Hamburg, Germany
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Denmark, Group C, Stuttgart, Germany
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
_____
