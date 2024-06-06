Sports on TV for Friday, June 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Evansville at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Finals – Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Men’s Finals, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Pittsburgh
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Texas OR Boston at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Las Vegas
