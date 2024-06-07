MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF Boston -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Boston
|-110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-106
|Seattle
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|Houston
|-196
|at LA ANGELS
|+164
|Toronto
|-134
|at OAKLAND
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-215
|at WASHINGTON
|+180
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-188
|Colorado
|+158
|Arizona
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|Cleveland
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|San Francisco
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
