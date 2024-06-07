Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 7, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
Boston -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106
Seattle -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
Houston -196 at LA ANGELS +164
Toronto -134 at OAKLAND +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -215 at WASHINGTON +180
Chicago Cubs OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
at ST. LOUIS -188 Colorado +158
Arizona -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
at DETROIT OFF Milwaukee OFF
LA Dodgers -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
Cleveland -120 at MIAMI +102
San Francisco -120 at TEXAS +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up