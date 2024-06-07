MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF Boston -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF Boston -110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106 Seattle -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 Houston -196 at LA ANGELS +164 Toronto -134 at OAKLAND +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -215 at WASHINGTON +180 Chicago Cubs OFF at CINCINNATI OFF at ST. LOUIS -188 Colorado +158 Arizona -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 at DETROIT OFF Milwaukee OFF LA Dodgers -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 Cleveland -120 at MIAMI +102 San Francisco -120 at TEXAS +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.