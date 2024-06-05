Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -120 at CLEVELAND +102
at N.Y YANKEES -190 Minnesota +160
at TORONTO -136 Baltimore +116
at TEXAS -132 Detroit +112
Seattle -154 at OAKLAND +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -136 at COLORADO +116
San Francisco -118 at ARIZONA +100
at PHILADELPHIA -184 Milwaukee +154
N.Y Mets -152 at WASHINGTON +128
LA Dodgers -112 at PITTSBURGH -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -110 at BOSTON -106
at HOUSTON -166 St. Louis +140
Tampa Bay -134 at MIAMI +114
at CHICAGO CUBS -196 Chicago White Sox +164
San Diego -154 at LA ANGELS +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up