MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -120 at CLEVELAND +102 at N.Y YANKEES -190 Minnesota +160…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -120 at CLEVELAND +102 at N.Y YANKEES -190 Minnesota +160 at TORONTO -136 Baltimore +116 at TEXAS -132 Detroit +112 Seattle -154 at OAKLAND +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -136 at COLORADO +116 San Francisco -118 at ARIZONA +100 at PHILADELPHIA -184 Milwaukee +154 N.Y Mets -152 at WASHINGTON +128 LA Dodgers -112 at PITTSBURGH -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -110 at BOSTON -106 at HOUSTON -166 St. Louis +140 Tampa Bay -134 at MIAMI +114 at CHICAGO CUBS -196 Chicago White Sox +164 San Diego -154 at LA ANGELS +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.