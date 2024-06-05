MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -120 at CLEVELAND +102 at N.Y YANKEES -190 Minnesota +160…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-120
|at CLEVELAND
|+102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-190
|Minnesota
|+160
|at TORONTO
|-136
|Baltimore
|+116
|at TEXAS
|-132
|Detroit
|+112
|Seattle
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-136
|at COLORADO
|+116
|San Francisco
|-118
|at ARIZONA
|+100
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-184
|Milwaukee
|+154
|N.Y Mets
|-152
|at WASHINGTON
|+128
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-166
|St. Louis
|+140
|Tampa Bay
|-134
|at MIAMI
|+114
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-196
|Chicago White Sox
|+164
|San Diego
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
