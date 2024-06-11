Sheldon Keefe adds former Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton to his staff with the Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe has filled out his coaching staff with the New Jersey Devils, hiring former Chicago…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe has filled out his coaching staff with the New Jersey Devils, hiring former Chicago Blackhawks head man Jeremy Colliton.

Devils president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald made the announcement Tuesday, less than three weeks after hiring Keefe following his dismissal by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Keefe retained most of the staff that finished last season under interim coach Travis Green, who had taken over after Lindy Ruff was fired by New Jersey in early March.

Back for next year are assistants Ryan McGill, Chris Taylor and Sergei Brylin, and goaltending coach Dave Rogalski.

Colliton was coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver’s AHL affiliate, for the past two seasons. He posted identical records of 40-25-7 each campaign and led the team to the playoffs.

Colliton served as the Blackhawks’ coach for parts of four seasons (2018-19 to 2021-22). At his hiring, he was the NHL’s youngest head coach (33) and led the Blackhawks to an 87-92-26 mark. He had been coaching their Rockford AHL affiliate.

The 39-year-old also served as a head coach in Sweden’s second league from 2013-17.

Colliton was originally named an assistant for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, before taking over the head coaching duties when Claude Julien was unable to serve due to an injury. Canada did not medal.

The New York Islanders selected Colliton in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft. The center played six seasons in the Islanders’ organization at the NHL and AHL levels, posting three goals and three assists in 57 NHL games.

