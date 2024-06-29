Rozner cards a course-record 62 to share the lead at the Italian Open

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Antoine Rozner produced a course-record 62 to share in a four-way lead entering the final round…

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Antoine Rozner produced a course-record 62 to share in a four-way lead entering the final round of the Italian Open on Saturday.

Rozner only just made the cut with a birdie on his final hole on Friday but sank seven more birdies in the third round, plus eagled the par-5 15th to join Marcel Siem, Shubhankar Sharma and Sebastian Friedrichsen at 10 under.

“Out of all the birdies I’ve made this week, the one on 18 yesterday was huge,” said Rozner, a Frenchman. “I bogeyed 17 to be out of the cut line and I had no other choice but to hit the pin, make the putt and that’s what I did. I got back this morning with the mindset of having nothing to lose. The conditions were lovely, the greens were pure. I took advantage of it, it was an amazing day.”

Sixteen players from 12 countries were within three shots of the lead at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia.

