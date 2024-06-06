Roglic, Evenepoel involved in massive crash at Dauphine race, organizers neutralize stage

LYON, France (AP) — Tour de France favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were caught up in a massive crash…

LYON, France (AP) — Tour de France favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were caught up in a massive crash Thursday at the Criterium du Dauphine race that led organizers to neutralize the stage.

Evenepoel and Roglic were both able to get back to their feet before organizers decided to call it a day. Evenepoel leads the general standings ahead his Slovenian rival.

Dutch cyclist Steven Kruijswijk went into the race ambulance after the crash. Organizers said his teammate Dylan van Baarle was also hurt, apparently suffering from a shoulder injury.

The riders who went down rode at high speed when the accident took place in a downhill on a wet road with about 21 kilometers left of Stage 5.

Organizers said they decided to neutralize the stage — meaning the times won’t count toward the overall standings — because of a shortage of ambulances.

“The race is neutralized, there will not be times taken at the finish and no winner in this stage,” organizers said.

The Criterium du Dauphine is a warm-up event for the Tour de France, which starts on June 29.

