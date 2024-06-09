Rodríguez hits tiebreaking single in 3-run 10th as Mariners outlast Royals 6-5 to avoid 1st sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Sunday to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.

J.P. Crawford hit his second consecutive leadoff homer and George Kirby pitched seven splendid innings for the AL West leaders, who lost the first two games of the weekend series. Seattle squandered a two-run lead in the ninth but recovered to halt Kansas City’s three-game winning streak.

MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer off Mariners reliever Mike Baumann (3-0) with two outs in the ninth to tie it 3-all.

Hunter Renfroe launched a two-run homer in the 10th for Kansas City, but it wasn’t enough.

With runners at the corners and two outs in the 10th, Rodríguez singled to right field off James McArthur (2-3) to break a 3-all tie. Mitch Garver walked and Raleigh followed with a two-run single to make it 6-3.

Renfroe led off the bottom half with a two-run homer against Austin Voth, and Kyle Isbel singled. But then Voth retired the next two batters, including Bobby Witt Jr., and Taylor Saucedo got Vinnie Pasquantino on a game-ending grounder for his third save.

Making his major league debut, Tyler Locklear broke a 1-all tie with a seventh-inning double and scored on pinch-hitter Josh Rojas’ single to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

Kirby permitted just two hits over the first four scoreless innings. Freddy Fermin and Renfroe hit consecutive singles in the fifth before Isbel’s squeeze bunt tied the game.

Kirby completed seven innings, allowing a run on five hits with four strikeouts.

Crawford led off with a homer for the second straight game, his 12th career leadoff shot and fifth since 2023 — most in the majors.

It was the first home run given up by Royals starter Cole Ragans since May 11.

Ragans retired 12 of the next 13 batters — eight by strikeout — and finished six innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and a walk, fanning nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seattle placed 1B Ty France on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right heel and called up Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma. RHP Matt Bowman was selected from Tacoma and RHP Collin Snider was optioned to Tacoma. RHPs Levi Stoudt and Eduardo Salazar were designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.12 ERA) opposes White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.27) on Monday night at home.

Kansas City had not announced a starter for its series opener at home against LHP Carlos Rodón (8-2, 3.08 ERA) and the New York Yankees.

