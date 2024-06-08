Red Sox-White Sox game delayed by 3 bottles thrown toward the field

CHICAGO (AP) — There was a delay in the fourth inning of Friday night’s Boston Red Sox-Chicago White Sox game…

CHICAGO (AP) — There was a delay in the fourth inning of Friday night’s Boston Red Sox-Chicago White Sox game after three small bottles were thrown toward the field.

A White Sox spokesperson described the bottles as plastic and “travel-sized.” The team said it was investigating, but there were no injuries.

The delay occurred before Paul DeJong batted with runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

DeJong said during the White Sox TV broadcast that they were “flying full bottles of liquor.” He said a kid in the front row was hit in the head and had to leave.

Chicago snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Boston.

Speaking after the win, White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said he heard a kid was hit.

“I don’t know when that happened,” Vaughn said. “I was on-deck, (Gavin Sheets) was up and heard a loud thud and looked down and there was a little shot glass or something right in front of me.”

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol praised the response by ballpark security.

“I really don’t know where they came from,” Grifol said. “One landed close to me and closer to some fans there. The most important thing is we notified security and they took care of it. We didn’t have anymore issues.”

