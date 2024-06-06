Premier League clubs agree to trial two new spending cap systems

Premier League clubs will trial two new forms of spending caps from next season, the league said Thursday. Teams in…

Premier League clubs will trial two new forms of spending caps from next season, the league said Thursday.

Teams in England’s top division will trial a “Squad Cost Rules” system, which will limit spending on players to 85% of a club’s soccer revenue and net profit or loss on player sales.

A second system called “Top to Bottom Anchoring” limits — or anchors — spending to a multiple of the lowest combined prize money and cash from TV rights forecast to be earned by a team.

The league said the systems aimed to “improve and preserve clubs’ financial sustainability and the competitive balance of the Premier League” as well as “promote aspiration of clubs.”

The league’s current financial regulatory system, “Profitability and Sustainability Rules,” will remain in place while the alternatives are being trialed. The trials were non-binding, the league said.

Under PSR rules, which allow clubs to make losses of up to 105 million pounds ($134 million) over a three-year period, Everton and Nottingham Forest were handed points deductions last season.

