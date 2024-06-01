Pitchers Cowan, Davis combine to help Wofford stymie Long Island in 5-2 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Zac Cowan threw six shutout innings and struck out six and Wofford got its first…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Zac Cowan threw six shutout innings and struck out six and Wofford got its first program win in the NCAA Tournament beating Long Island 5-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional on Saturday.

Wofford (42-19) will play Sunday against the loser of Saturday night’s game between North Carolina and defending national champion LSU (41-21).

Long Island (33-25) failed to score with seven runners in scoring position and batted 0 for 7 in those situations. After Cowan’s departure with a 4-0 lead, Champ Davis pitched three innings for the Terriers to get the save.

Andrew Mannelly had an RBI double and Jack Renwick a sacrifice fly in a three-run sixth to give Wofford a 4-0 advantage. Daniel Jackson made it 5-2 with a single in the seventh.

Wofford bounced back from a heartbreaking loss in its first game. The Terriers led 3-1 against defending champion LSU in the eighth inning Friday night but lost, 4-3, on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Wofford’s only previous trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2007, when they won their first Southern Conference championship. They went to the Raleigh Regional and lost to South Carolina and N.C. State.

