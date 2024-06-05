Pirates meet the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-24, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-32, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-24, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-32, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (5-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -120, Dodgers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh is 13-15 in home games and 28-32 overall. The Pirates have gone 12-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 38-24 overall and 17-12 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen ranks fourth on the Pirates with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 17 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

