Phoenix visits Dallas on 4-game road skid

Phoenix Mercury (4-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-5, 2-2 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (4-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-5, 2-2 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury will look to end its four-game road skid when the Mercury play Dallas Wings.

Dallas went 11-9 at home and 11-9 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Wings allowed opponents to score 84.9 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Phoenix finished 9-31 overall last season while going 2-18 in Western Conference games. The Mercury gave up 84.9 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

Mercury: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.